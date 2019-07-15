Harpsden find form

HARPSDEN made it two wins in a row on Monday when they beat Park Institute R 7-4 in their latest round of Henley and District League matches.

Paul Edwards won his match 3-0 and Louis McClean won his 3-1 while Paul Alexander slipped to a 3-1 defeat.

The result keeps Harpsden in third place with 57 points, seven behind Ivy Leaf B, who lost out to Earley A 7-3. Earley D retain the top spot with a 7-4 win over Park Institute G.