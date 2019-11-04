Cricketers want new changing rooms

NEW changing rooms could be built at Harpsden Cricket Club.

The club has applied for planning permission to construct the building next to its pavilion off Harpsden Way.

The timber building would have a tiled roof to match the pavilion and would have 60sq m of floorspace.

Katherine Bryan, the club’s agent, said: “The plan is to create a building that is in character with the existing pavilion and sympathetic to its surroundings.

“As the club has developed, it now requires changing rooms that provide suitable facilities for men and women as well as its junior side.

“Unlike the existing changing rooms, the proposed plans incorporate private showers and changing areas.

“The site does not lie within a green belt, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or in an area that is liable to flooding and no nationally or locally designated wildlife protection areas are in close proximity.

“There will not be a large increase in waste or recycling product as the changing rooms are simply being relocated from the existing pavilion into the new structure.

“For the duration of the build, vehicles used by contractors may park on the grass adjacent to the site, which is currently used as an overflow for the golf club and cricket club in the summer.

“Once the build has been completed, there will be no impact on the parking as the proposed changing rooms will not increase the visitor numbers.

“Parking at the cricket club has never been an issue as there is more than sufficient parking on the gravel and grass overflow to accommodate both players and visitors.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by December 16.