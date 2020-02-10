Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ex-jockey’s son faces fraud trial

A MAN is facing trial for allegedly defrauding his parents’ company of almost £300,000.

Oliver De Haan, of Upper Bolney Road, Harpsden, is due to appear before a jury at Reading Crown Court on February 25.

It is alleged that he dishonestly abused his position to transfer funds from Ben De Haan Equine Ltd into a personal account and another account between September 2018 and August last year.

The 28-year-old is also accused of using company debit cards for unauthorised personal cash withdrawals and purchases.

The total loss to the company was £289,798.

De Haan denied fraud when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

The company, based in Lambourn, was run by former jokey Ben De Haan, who won the Grand National in 1983, and his wife Donna.

The company appointed liquidators in September last year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33