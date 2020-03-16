£300,000 fraudster

A MAN has admitted defrauding his parents’ company of nearly £300,000.

Oliver De Haan, 28, of Upper Bolney Road, Harpsden, admitted one count of fraud when he appeared at Reading Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on April 24.

De Haan dishonestly abused his position by transferring funds from Ben De Haan Equine Ltd into a personal account and another account between September 2018 and August last year.

He also used company debit cards for unauthorised personal cash withdrawals and purchases. The total loss to the company, which is based in Lambourn, was £289,798.

The business was run by former jockey Ben De Haan, who won the Grand National in 1983, and his wife Donna. Liquidators were appointed in September.