Hogan-Keogh century helps deliver comfortable victory

A YOUTHFUL HARPSDEN side beat CROWTHORNE and CROWN WOOD by 46 runs in a friendly match on Saturday.

Visiting Crowthorne skipper Finucane won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision rewarded by the early wicket of Harpsden opener Ted Carter who fell to the outswing of Crinnion.

Harpsden vice-captain Blake Hogan-Keogh set about building an innings, ably supported by Charlie Mason (20) and Morgan Phillips (34), two of five under-15s playing for the home side.

After 20 overs, Harpsden were 79-2, with the left-arm spin of Partridge and the medium pace of Nirav providing the control for the visitors.

In the second half of the innings, Hogan-Keogh accelerated, reaching his 100 in the 31st over and retiring.

Late hitting from club captain Adam Birkett (35 not out) and brother Ed (33 not out) helped Harpsden to score 84 runs in the last 10 overs, reaching 234-4 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Crowthorne started steadily but without challenging the run rate in the face of tight bowling from openers Abdul Khaliq (2-14) and Joe Cooper. Once Khaliq had dismissed both openers and following a run out, the visitors were struggling on 29 for 3-12 after 12 overs.

The fall of the third wicket brought Mehta and Baines together at the crease. The pair batted together for 18 overs in a partnership worth 90 runs and giving Crowthorne a sniff at victory.

It was the introduction of Morgan Phillips that broke the deadlock, dismissing Mehta leg before wicket for 43 with his first ball.

Fellow under-15 Ted Carter took two quick wickets including Baines for a fine 74.

Both Baines and Winch fell to Carter in identical and spectacular fashion, with youngster Harry Martin taking two catches diving forward at short extra cover.

These late wickets dented the visitors hopes of victory and it was left to debutant Charlie Cooper to bowl the last over, leaving Crowthorne 46 runs short on 188 from their 40 overs.