£50,000 trees deal

A DEVELOPER is to give Henley Town Coucil £50,000 towards the planting of trees and other ecological improvements.

Greystoke Land wants to demolish a house and outbuildings in Gillotts Lane and build three detached homes in their place.

The council objected to the application last month, saying there was insufficient evidence about the impact the development would have on trees and wildlife habitats.

Now it has withdrawn its objection after the company’s offer.

Greystoke Land has also agreed to a planning obligation which limits the development to only the three houses proposed.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “We don’t want to say ‘yes’ to three houses and then someone in the future tries to add a few more.”

