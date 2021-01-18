Sites still being considered for additional 115 homes

THE current Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan names 11 sites where about 500 homes could go to meet government targets by the year 2027.

But South Oxfordshire’s new local plan, which covers the period to 2035 and was adopted by the district council last month, says the parishes must find space for at least 115 more homes.

This could be reduced if the town council proves there are valid planning constraints or the number has already been met through “infill” and unexpected “windfall” development. The Henley Society, a civic group set up to safeguard the town’s quality of life, has argued this is the case.

However, the town council says it must consider all sites on their merits and it may have to exceed the minimum to meet growing demand for affordable and social housing. It hopes to put the revised plan to a referendum in the autumn after staging consultations.

The other new sites to be considered are the former Henley Youth Centre, off Deanfield Avenue (56 care beds), the former Chilterns End care home (27 homes) and Chiltern Centre for disabled young adults (three homes), both off Greys Road, Henley, a large field east of Highlands Park, off Greys Road. (110 homes), a 2.2-hectare field at the Swiss Farm caravan site, off Marlow Road, Henley, (41 homes) and land west of Fair Mile, Henley, (75 homes).

Also put forward are several plots off Reading Road, Shiplake, including the site of Thames Farm’s old farmhouse (three homes), land to the north-east of Thames Farm (eight homes), the former Wyevale garden centre (60 homes), and land north of Crossways (20 homes).

In addition, Juliet Noble, who owns the 6.9-hectare Harpsden Meadows, next to Watermans allotments off Reading Road, Henley, has offered the land for up to 60 houses or flats for rental by key workers on a non-profit basis in perpetuity.