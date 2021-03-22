Harasser fined

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
A WOMAN has been told to pay £217 after admitting racially or religiously aggravated harassment.
Amanda Andrews, 55, from Harpsden Woods, was also issued with a restraining order banning her from contacting her victim either directly or indirectly before 2022 following an incident in November.
Oxford magistrates fined her £100 and ordered her to pay £50 compensation, a victim surcharge of £32 and £35 costs.
22 March 2021
