Forest grant

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
A GRANT of £1,166 has been given to Harpsden Pre-School through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.
This will be used to buy equipment to establish a Forest School for outdoor learning in the woodland adjacent to the village hall, where the pre-school is based.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say