Road closure

A REQUEST has been made for a four-day closure of Harpsden Bottom.

The closure would be from 8am to 4pm from August 23 to 27 to allow Aunbelt Rentals to carry out work on the overhead network and cables.

Access would be maintained for residents and the emergency services.

For more information, call Steve Wheller on 03700 500792 or email surveys

@sunbeltrentals.co.uk