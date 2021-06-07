Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closure

A REQUEST has been made for a four-day closure of Harpsden Bottom.

The closure would be from 8am to 4pm from August 23 to 27 to allow Aunbelt Rentals to carry out work on the overhead network and cables.

Access would be maintained for residents and the emergency services.

For more information, call  Steve Wheller on 03700 500792 or email surveys
@sunbeltrentals.co.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33