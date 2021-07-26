Pool given green light

PLANS to build an outdoor swimming pool at a home in Harpsden have been approved against the wishes of neighbours.

Ed Chamberlain wanted to introduce the feature, along with a pool house, at his home in Chalk Hill.

He received permission from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, despite a number of objections being lodged.

The parish council asked for the plans to be refused, saying the pool and building would “diminish the amenities” of other residents.

Neighbours were worried it would be too noisy when busy and that it would be out of keeping with the area.

Janice Bradley, who also lives in Chalk Hill, said it would be “unneighbourly”.

She said: “The proposed development erodes the natural beauty of the area, risks having a detrimental impact on wildlife, has light and noise pollution impacts and results in a lack of privacy for ourselves and neighbours.”

In approving the application, the district council said residents and associated equipment must stay below a certain noise level.