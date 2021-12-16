New neighbourhood plan sent for approval

A REVISED version of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Henley Town Council and Harpsden Parish Council have approved the document following a public consultation.

Another public consultation will be carried out by the district council over six weeks in the new year.

The plan will then be reviewed by an independent examiner, who will decide if it meets the required policies or needs significant changes to necessitate a referendum.

The revised document, which was compiled by a working group made up of councillors and members of the public, includes new policies requiring housing developments to meet climate and biodiversity requirements.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chaired the group, told a special town council meeting: “We’ve made a number of changes to reflect the council’s climate emergency 2030 commitment and added numerous green spaces.

“From 30 proposed new sites we have chosen just two, which will help keep green spaces for the future.

“It’s an excellent plan reflecting changing policies, which will help Henley and Harpsden in the future.”

The original document named 10 sites earmarked for about 500 houses to be built by 2027. It has been updated to reflect a higher quota under the district council’s latest local plan, which runs until 2035.

The new sites are land at Highlands Park (110 homes) and the former Chiltern Centre (three), both off Greys Road, Henley.

Remaining on the list are the former Chilterns End care home (27), also off Greys Road, land to the south-west of Fair Mile (72), the former Henley Youth Centre in Deanfield Avenue (23), the Stuart Turner offices and neighbouring Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road (42 homes with at least 3,000 sq ft of employment and retail space), the town council’s land next to Tesco, off Reading Road (50 homes), and the Gillotts School estate (50 homes).

Concerns were raised over the former youth centre site by a representative of B&M Care, which owns it and wants to build a care home there.

Cllr Arlett responded: “According to the council’s consultants AECOM, we need 800 affordable houses for ownership and 527 affordable for renting.

“As a group, we’ve sat round this table and debated the decision on this land over and over again.

“We think there is a much bigger need for affordable [housing] to get young people into this town than there is for elderly people. It’s a brilliant site for affordable housing.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “Were B&M listening to residents in April 2019 when they demolished a 100-year-old green area and a wildlife habitat and destroyed a mature orchard despite several comments from residents and councillors?

“They charge ahead because they don’t really care about the local community so it’s a bit rich to come here and tell us to start listening.”

Councillor Will Hamilton raised concerns about building on a playing field at Gillotts School.

He said: “Whenever I ask questions about Gillotts school I get told there’s a legal reason why it can’t be taken out of the plan.

“As you go from one plan to the next, allocations move on and new sites become available. You should be able to replace sites if better come along.

“If you build on playing fields, once they’re concreted over they will no longer be there. Let’s build in the best area of the town and keep the kids’ area as the area for them to play.”

Cllr Arlett replied: “It is a condition for a developer to show they can provide enough playing fields for them to received planning permission.

“We were asked to change from 50 to 80 homes and we said ‘no’ because that might affect the amount of green space. We have stood firm.”

Jodie Rhymes, the council’s planning officer, said if the site was removed from the plan there was a risk it could be challenged by the independent examiner.

Cllr Arlett thanked Ms Rhymes and fellow council officer Cath Adams for helping to ensure the plan was submitted on time. He also thanked members of the planning committee and Kester George, chairman of Harpsden council, and the seven members of the public who had helped.

The council voted unanimously to approve the submission.