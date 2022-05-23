Joint enterprise

YOU have to feel a bit sorry for James Aston, who plays for Harpsden Cricket Club.

The bowler has been finding it difficult getting through games without the help of some pain relief.

James applies the gel on to his back and sprays a couple of cans on his elbow during the game.

But the self-medication is proving expensive, so he wrote to the sales department at Deep Freeze asking for help.

James, who has taken five wickets in 34 overs this season, said: “I play cricket every week and the only way to get through my 10 overs is by rubbing Deep Freeze gel on my back and spraying two canisters on my elbow during the game. As you can imagine, the cost of this is fairly high.

“I was wondering if you offer a sponsorship deal? I would happily put a sticker on my bat and endorse you on all social media.

“Any way you could help me out would be greatly appreciated as I need your product but it’s crippling me financially.”

Let’s hope the company doesn’t give him the cold shoulder!