Harpsden celebrates jubilee in style

HARPSDEN celebrated the Queen’s platinum jubilee on Sunday with a village garden party at Harpsden Court.

About 350 villagers and friends gathered to enjoy their picnics at trestle tables.

Background music was provided by local guitarist and singer Stephen Blackmore.

Harpsden Court, lovingly renovated over several years by Gigi and Ian Wason, was decked in ribbons and bunting inspired by old photographs of festivities there in 1897 for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.

The celebration featured a jubilee cake bake-off with the entries consumed afterwards.

The winners included: Kirsty Grant (adult winner and best in show); Fran Johnson (adult highly commended); Eliza Gummer (intermediate winner); Tilly Braclik (junior winner); and Willow Chamberlain (junior highly commended).

Children also enjoyed crown-making, an entertainer and a fancy dress competition, which was won by Rosanna Carson and Edward Scholes.

Kester George, chairman of Harpsden Parish Council, gave a fascinating talk on Harpsden history.

The day was rounded off with a singalong, including the National Anthem and a performance of songs from classic musicals by West End theatre company Doorstep

Productions.

• Pictures: Araminta Carson, Sara Copeland, Lucy Jacobs, Oliver Leeman, Catherine Rubinstein, Peter Scholes and Gigi Wason.