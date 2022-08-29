New music festival

A MINI music festival will be held in Harpsden for the first time next weekend.

Stephen Blackmore, a musician who has lived in the village for five years, has organised the event with the help of other residents.

He came up with the idea as Harpsden fete has been cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and there were no plans to hold it this year.

The festival will take place in the village hall next Saturday (September 3) from 11.30am to 6pm with live music from country, jazz and rock ’n’ roll bands and a ukulele group.

There will be a licenced bar and stalls with local food vendors as well as a tombola, face-painting, skittles and a coconut shy.

All the profits will be donated to the Harpsden Pre-School.

Mr Blackmore hopes the festival will become an annual event.

Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested minimum donation of £5 or can be bought in advance at www.eventcreate.com/e/

harpsdenhooha?editing=

true