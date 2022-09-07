Villagers flock to new music festival

A MINI music festival has been heralded a success by its organiser.

About 250 people attended the Harpsden Hoo-Ha festival on Saturday, which featured live music, games and food and drink.

Eight local bands performed in a marquee near the village hall with the music including jazz, folk, country and rock ’n’ roll.

The youngest band were the Stormchasers, comprising friends Bertie Caplin, 11, on drums, Jake Earle, 11, on guitar and Dhani Prabhu-Naik, 10, on piano. They performed rock and pop songs.

Girls from the Divas & Dudes Dance Academy also performed.

Mediterranean street food was provided by Olives and Olives catering and ice cream was served by Gelato Henley.

Children beat parents in a tug of war contest and face-painting was run by staff from Harpsden Pre-School.

Stephen Blackmore, who organised the event with the help of other residents, said: “This was our first year, so it was always going to be a bit of an experiment.

“We were expecting around 200 people, so I was pleased how well attended it was. There was a lovely spread of people ranging from 18 months to 80 years old. There were also people who came from as far as London.

“The weather held off luckily and the feedback I have had so far has been great. Obviously I am biased, but it seems like everyone had a good time.”

Mr Blackmore, a musician who has lived in Harpsden for five years, devised the festival in the absence of the Harpsden fete, which has been cancelled for the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic and did not return this year.

He said: “We were keen to carry on the spirit from the fete. A lot of work went into it.”