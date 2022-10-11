Referendum on new neighbourhood plan set for November 24

A REFERENDUM will take place next month on a revised version of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Residents will be able to vote on November 24 after Henley town councillors voted unanimously to submit the document to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The plan, which was compiled by a working group made up of councillors and members of the public, includes new policies requiring housing developments to meet climate and biodiversity requirements.

It earmarks eight sites in Henley for 377 new homes, including 110 to be built at Highlands Farm, the Crest Nicholson development off Greys Road, and 72 west of Fair Mile.

Also included are the former Chilterns End care home (27) and the Chiltern Centre (3), both off Greys Road, the former Henley Youth Centre in Deanfield Avenue (23), the Stuart Turner premises and neighbouring Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road (42 plus at least 3,000 sq ft of employment and retail space), the town council’s land next to Tesco, off Reading Road (50), and the Gillotts School estate (50 homes).

The plan’s objectives include keeping Henley and Harpsden as separate as possible, prioritising the redevelopment of brownfield sites and delivering an appropriate range and mix of housing.

A public examination carried out in August by independent examiner Andrew Ashcroft found the plan met all the necessary legal requirements to proceed with the referendum.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chaired the group, said: “I would like to thank the examiner for the professional way he ran the examination on what turned out to be a very long day.

“On a personal note, it was gratifying to see that Andrew Ashcroft supported housing rather than elderly accommodation on both the old youth centre site and the Chilterns End site, both brownfield sites.

“He also fully supported the northern field site at Highlands Farm, which will offer a new home for the Chiltern Centre, a small area of industrial land, homes for the proposed community land trust, 40 per cent affordable houses for local housing associations, an orchard and excellent landscaping.

“I am not sure if there are many housebuilders like Crest around that would have come forward with this package.”

Cllr Arlett thanked those who had helped develop the plan over the last four years.

He said: “I would particularly like to thank town council planning officer Jodie Rhymes and project manager Cath Adams in the way they laid out the case for the review.

“I would also like to thank district council officer Ricardo Rios and his team for their support at the hearing.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the councillors and residents for the amazing amount of research that has gone into this review.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak thanked Cllr Arlett and group vice-chairman Laurence Plant for their contributions.

He said: “You have worked tremendously hard over long hours, long weeks and long years to actually bring this forward. Henley should be incredibly grateful for this plan.”

Councillor Will Hamilton praised project manager Cath Adams.

He said: “I know, having been involved in the first draft of the neighbourhood plan, that all the sessions, learning about everything and getting everything in place often takes its toll on a clerk.

“Cath seems to have done amazingly well with all the work she put in as it is not just the committee.

“Let’s hope we get all the support we can for the referendum. We have all got to get behind this.”

The district council will publish the referendum documents 28 days before the vote, including a referendum version of the plan, an information statement for voters and a final decision statement.