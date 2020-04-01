Pianist gives concert for neighbours through window

A MUSICIAN is putting her skills to good use as the coronavirus outbreak has put the country into lockdown.

Pamela Chilvers staged an impromptu piano concert for neighbours and passers-by in Hemdean Road, Caversham, on Saturday and is now taking requests for future performances.

Mrs Chilvers, who teaches and plays the piano professionally, sat at a Steinway grand beside the window of her front room, which she opened to let the sound carry.

She played a mixture of classical, rock and pop tunes by Mozart, Chopin, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Presley and Ed Sheeran.

Mrs Chilvers also performed highlights from musicals like The Sound of Music, Les Misérables and Disney’s Frozen, including the latter’s signature tune, Let It Go.

She sang the lyrics, although these were barely audible because she didn’t have a microphone or speakers. People sat in their gardens quietly singing along and a small group of passers-by gathered on Mrs Chilvers’ driveway while remaining a safe distance apart.

She plans to give “virtual” concerts for friends and family using the Skype and Zoom apps.

Mrs Chilvers came up with the idea after discussing it with neighbours who have formed an online group to help each other through the crisis.

“My background is in classical piano so I had to download a lot of the scores as I wasn’t familiar with them,” she said.

“I had to play pretty loud because I didn’t have any amplification and people wouldn’t have heard me otherwise. I’ve damaged my thumb a little from playing so hard but I’ll be fine.

“There was quite a crowd though I’m pleased that they kept away from each other. I’ve got a fairly large driveway which meant there was plenty of space.

“People were singing along but a little reluctantly. I don’t think everyone is as comfortable with performing as me. It was received very well — everyone was clapping and it really lifted people’s spirits. I’ve had lots of messages saying how lovely it was and that children really enjoyed it.

“I’m already taking requests because the best thing you can do in these times is use your skills to help others. I’ll play for anyone, not just in the street.

“There were some logistical issues with the first concert but hopefully the next will be a bit easier and it’s just nice to turn a negative into a positive.”

Surita de Mulder, who attended a second concert on Saturday, said: “There was quite a crowd for the first one, although everyone kept a safe distance apart, and hopefully a few more will turn up.

“It’s really lovely that she’s doing this and it has entertained a lot of people.”

Mrs Chilvers, who grew up in Grimsby, began learning piano as a young child and has now played for more than 60 years. She honed her craft at the Royal Academy of Music and teaches at an advanced level as well as composing her own works and performing at venues across the South-East.

She and her late husband George, who died six years ago, have two children — Edward, who lives in Caversham Park Village and is also a musician, and Rebecca, an NHS doctor based in north London.

Her daughter is currently self-isolating due to possible coronavirus symptoms.

She said: “It’s frustrating that she can’t get a test because she ideally needs to get back to work so she really wants to know whether she has it or not.

“This situation has its challenges but you learn to adapt and on balance it has brought out the best in people.

“I think we’ll come out of this more compassionate, less selfish and more sensitive to our neighbours.”