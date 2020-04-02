Firm says cable laying will continue during lockdown

A COMPANY is continuing to install a new high-speed internet cable network in Henley town centre despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Zzoomm says the work is critical national infrastructure and its staff are “key” workers.

It has five teams, comprising about 40 workers, working in Lawson Road, Friday Street, Bell Street, Reading Road, Station Road and Peppard Lane.

The company says it takes the health and safety of its customers and workers seriously.

Customers who are due to have an installation in the next few weeks can change the date if they do not want people to enter their home and the company checks whether anyone has coronavirus or is self-isolating before staff visit a customer’s home to carry out an installation.

A Zzoomm spokesman said: “We have checked with Government departments and have clarified that their direction is for our services and work to continue as far as normal in the current situation.

“We take the health and safety of our employees and the public extremely seriously and so take steps to keep this as a priority at all times, utilising the latest government medical and safety advice. Our teams have the latest safety equipment and are trained and overseen by team leaders with extensive health and safety backgrounds. These leaders are kept up to date with multiple daily briefings as the situation changes at speed.

“They are all equipped with the correct personal protection equipment, including gloves and hand sanitiser, and masks are used where appropriate. All equipment is wiped down with disinfectants at the end of use or when shared between teams.

“In the building environment, social distancing can prove difficult and some working practices require two or more people to work closely to maintain high levels of safety. Where possible, this is enforced and close proximity is avoided as far as possible.”

In February, retailers criticised Zzoom for not consulting them about the work as it involved road closures during a key trading period.

However, this was before the Government imposed the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and ordered shops selling non-essential goods to close.

Zzoomm said the entire Henley network was likely to be completed by the middle of July.