Newspapers safe to handle

NEWSPAPERS are not transmitters of covid-19 owing to the ink and the printing process they go through, say experts.

Virologist George Lomonossoff said: “Newspapers are pretty sterile because of the way they are printed and the process they’ve been through. Traditionally, people have eaten fish and chips out of them for that very reason. All the ink and the print makes them actually quite sterile.”

The World Health Organisation said: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes covid-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperatures is also low.”

TV doctor Hilary Jones said: “It’s important people have access to information through newspapers.”