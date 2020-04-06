Trains deal

THE coronavirus outbreak hasn’t blunted one ... [more]
Monday, 06 April 2020
THE Government has agreed a contract with Great Western Railway to ensure train services continue to connect the South of England and Wales during the covid-19 outbreak.
This will ensure those who need to can still travel and will provide certainty for staff working on the railways.
Long-term capacity improvements have also been agreed as part of the contract.
06 April 2020
More News:
Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
POLL: Have your say