School’s virtual run

CURRENT and former pupils, parents, staff and governors of Shiplake College took part in a virtual park run on Saturday.

They ran, walked or cycled more than 960km between them and used the social fitness network Strava to upload their activity and compare achievements.

Tom Walter, head of PE, said: “The aim was simply to get as many people as possible to take part. With many of us confined to our homes, it has become incredibly important to stay active. Regular exercise has been proven to boost both academic performance and mental wellbeing.”

The first person to upload their run was Alex Duncan, a former member of staff member who now works at a school in Malaysia. The first pupil was Max Dag (year 9), who completed 5km in less than 35 minutes.

By the end of the day, 83 athletes had taken part, running 434km in a total of 60 hours and five minutes and cycling 527.26km over 23 hours and 42 minutes.

The total distance covered was 961.29km with year 13 pupil Eleanor Blois-Brooke running the furthest distance of 25.11km. The fastest 5km was run by former pupil Oliver Walker and the fastest 10km by Mr Walter in less than 46 minutes.

A number of staff and young children enjoyed walks. The youngest pupil to log their own run was Elliot Jones (year 7). Year 13 pupil Jacob Kirby recorded the longest cycle ride of 110km.

Mr Walter said: “Well done to all those who took part. I know of a number of participants who had not been running for months so I am particularly pleased the virtual park run gave them the motivation to do so.”