Please keep up the good work self-isolating... but it’s not time to party yet

EVERY Thursday night now, the ripple of applause and the clatter of pots and pans rising and spreading over the rooftops serves as a touching reminder of the positives that can arise from situations such as the one in which we find ourselves.

Although isolated from each other, that shared social connection will be vital in the weeks ahead.

On behalf of all the healthcare workers and key staff in other fields on the front line, we are very grateful.

Indeed, many of us have witnessed first-hand the display of caring and generosity among the public in looking after the vulnerable in our community over the last few weeks. So thank you and keep up the good work.

There is still no indication of how long this will go on for in terms both of how long we will be asked to maintain a lockdown and of when things will begin to settle.

What is clear, I’m afraid to say, is that there will not be a situation in which everything will suddenly be back to normal. Quite aside from the likelihood of a slow financial recovery, rushing outside en masse has the potential to produce further spikes in incidence. Covid-19 is with us for the long term — something to be brought under control gradually over time rather than conquered in one fell swoop. For those organising a huge end of lockdown party therefore, please cancel it.

Clearly the development of an effective vaccine will be an important part of our long-term response.

Oxford University is currently planning to soon commence fast-tracked trials of one such proposed vaccine based on similar ones for the MERS and SARS viruses.

It will use a harmless adenovirus that has been genetically altered to produce the surface markings of the virus that causes covid-19 in the hope that it primes our immune system to recognise and attack covid-19. At the moment, there is no specific medication recommended to prevent or treat covid-19.

The care the NHS can provide for the more severe cases at the moment is supportive, including ventilation in intensive care. I don’t really need to state how much pressure our intensive and accident and emergency departments are under at the moment, but would urge that people try to stay out of as much trouble as possible for now to ease the pressure on them.

That means adhering to social distancing, staying at home except for the specified exceptions, avoiding any risky DIY (the last thing they want to be doing at the moment is spending an hour or so suturing your finger back together), staying active (try www.generationgames.

org.uk as just one example of home exercises), eating healthily and refraining from smoking (there has never been a better time to give up).

Looking after your mental health is equally important and if you think you are struggling, reach out to the support networks available to you (try www.mind.org.uk or www.mentalhealth.org.uk).

Self-care is something people should be observing (as indeed they should even in normal times). Online at www.nhs.uk you will find most of the information you will ever need, thereby avoiding a call to 111 or your GP.

We are still here though if you need to speak to us and if we need to see you, we will do.

Although no treatment for covid-19 exists at the moment, there are trials underway for potential drugs that might help.

There has been much talk of chloroquine (used for malaria treatment) and hydroxychloroquine (for rheumatological conditions) as being potentially therapeutic for pneumonias caused by covid-19.

The Principle study is being rolled out across the UK to assess whether hydroxychloroquine alters the disease course in older patients but results from this will not be known for some time.

As the drug has potentially significant side effects, it is not something we should be using until we have evidence to support doing so.

Another study over at Oxford, Recovery, is looking at two antivirals used in HIV treatment (lopinavir and ritonavir). Globally, other trials have yet to find anything conclusive with these treatments, however.

Another medication — remdesivir — which was previously tested as an ebola treatment, works by inhibiting an enzyme that helps the virus replicate and has had some promising results in animal testing against other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS.

To date, nothing is imminent on the treatment front so our supportive measures remain the only tools at our disposal for now.

Testing is another issue that has come up a lot in the media recently. Various pledges have been made which I won’t go into here (likewise Personal Protection Equipment).

However, it would be useful to clarify the tests that have been spoken about. There are two main types:

1. Test for the presence of the virus itself – Detects viral RNA (the genetic material from which the virus is made up) in the back of the throat or the nose via a swab.

2. Test for an immune reaction mounted in response to infection with the virus — Detects serological presence of antibodies (in other words a blood test). Two antibodies are of relevance. One group, known as IgM, is produced as a first line defence in an acute infection. The other is IgG, which is produced later and provides longer term immunity. (Vaccines aim to produce specific IgG.)

It is important to note that, in the first stages of being symptomatic, the immune response may not have reached levels detectable in the blood. Therefore, clearly the right test needs to be done at the right time and requires correct interpretation.

It is my hope that mass testing as proposed (and I do think it is vital, not only for our healthcare response but also for the economic fallout for businesses) will be co-ordinated and interpreted appropriately. If not, it will be ineffective and unreliable at best and, at worst, counter-productive.

On a lighter note, it’s good to see so many people putting their time in confinement to good use. We’ve all been entertained with the plethora of hilarious videos on social media, so whether it be through these or through contact with loved ones via newly

discovered forms of communication, it’s important to keep those spirits up as the weeks go by.

Keep it going!