Ambulance appeal for equipment

THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance is urging businesses to donate protective equipment to its frontline crews in order to keep them safe.

As an independent healthcare charity, the air ambulance is not included in the official distribution system for personal protective equipment.

It requires disposable FFP3 respirators, fluid-resistant type IIR surgical masks, coverall suits cat 3 type 5/6, clinical aprons, surgical gloves, anti-fog glasses and anti-bacterial wipes and gel.

Martin Bowdler, the charity’s head of clinical service, said it was inevitable that its staff would come into contact with people affected by the virus.

He said: “People in our communities still need our hospital-level critical care as, despite the pandemic, there are still those who will face life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

“That’s why it’s vital that our crews are protected from covid-19 so they can continue delivering advanced medical care without spreading or contracting the virus.

“We are appealing to businesses to donate stocks of personal protective equipment to keep our crews safe while working on the frontline by ensuring that they have the right equipment to give patients the best possible chance of survival and recovery.”

To offer help, call 0300 999 0135.