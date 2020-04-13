Virus response branded 'inept'

A FORMER senior clinician from Woodcote has criticised the Government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Peter Sudbury, who was medical director of the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for eight years, says every suspected covid-19 case should have been tested from the outset in order to contain the spread of the disease.

This is in accordance with guidelines set by the World Health Organisation, which encourages medical authorities to try to trace everyone who has been in contact with people with covid-19.

Dr Sudbury, whose wife Helen is an emergency doctor at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, also claimed the Government had failed to adequately test NHS staff.

His criticism came as Prime Minister and former Henley MP Boris Johnson was in intensive care at a London hospital after his virus symptoms worsened.

Suspected cases in Britain were initially quarantined but on March 12, as the disease spread, the Government moved to the so-called “delay” phase in which anyone showing symptoms was asked to self-isolate for seven days and only those who were hospitalised were tested.

The Prime Minister declined to impose mandatory social distancing measures until March 23, saying this wouldn’t protect people if it was introduced too early but would have a “massive social impact”. About 10,000 patients or fewer are now being tested daily when several weeks ago at least 25,000 were promised. There have since been pledges to increase this to 100,000 by the end of the month.

Dr Sudbury, 59, a retired psychiatrist who now represents the Green Party on Oxfordshire County Council, claims the Government has done too little too late.

He said: “The response has been farcical and staggeringly inept.

“Just look at the shambles around testing — this all started in China in January so they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for tests.

“They recently claimed there was a shortage of chemicals but industry bodies have denied this.

“For a government that normally favours the private sector it has been very rigid and tried to do everything itself. The Crick Foundation in London has converted its labs to accommodate 1,000 tests a day, for example, but it was never asked to.”

As of last week, a little over 2,000 out of more than a million NHS staff had been tested at dedicated sites set up in car parks.

Dr Sudbury said: I don’t know which genius decided to set up test centres for NHS staff miles away from hospitals. They need to bring them on site and test as many people as possible rather than having workers make the journey.

“If staff go to those sites without an appointment they refuse to test them even if there’s nobody else there but they often can’t get appointments because the phone lines aren’t properly staffed.

“The strategy behind this is nonsense as the World Health Organisation, which has experience of fighting multiple epidemics like SARS and Ebola, made its stance clear in January — identify cases, trace contacts and quarantine.

“Their most recent guidance note makes that clear on the first page — you don’t even have to read very far. It’s a fundamental plank at any stage of an outbreak and you don’t just stop when it has spread beyond a certain point.

“If you look at the countries which have managed this successfully, they took a firm line from the outset. If you have an invading army on your shores, you don’t wait for it to get bigger but hit it with everything you’ve got as soon as you can.

“South Korea is a great example as they tested widely and early and have had barely any new cases in a month. China reacted too slowly and had to clamp down but at least they’re now slowing it right down.

“We’ve finally locked the country down — except, of course, we aren’t even doing that properly as people can still travel to work if they can’t do it from home, which allows the virus to propagate and lengthens the outbreak.”

Dr Sudbury criticised the Government’s initial belief that letting the virus spread gradually would create a kind of collective or “herd” immunity, which informed its early actions.

This was claimed by Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, four weeks ago but last week Health Secretary Matt Hancock denied this was ever the strategy’s purpose.

Dr Sudbury said: “It’s utter nonsense as the concept of herd immunity relates to vaccinations — it isn’t ‘sit and do nothing and let people die’. I don’t know how on earth the Government’s advisors were persuaded to talk in favour of that.

“There was this idea of relaxing the rules and treating cases as they come up but one per cent of those affected will die and many more will suffer lung damage.

“The idea was to protect the economy but China is rebooting its economy two months on and we’re just prolonging things. If there’s an active virus going around, people won’t want to frequent ‘discretionary’ businesses anyway for fear of picking it up.”

Dr Sudbury praised former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who returned to the backbenches last year and has repeatedly voiced concerns about how the outbreak has been handled.

Mr Hunt has advocated mass testing, saying the authorities cannot fight a disease they are not monitoring.

Dr Sudbury said: “He stayed within health for about six years, which gave him time to develop an understanding of how healthcare works.

“I’ve been very impressed by him as every time he speaks it makes a lot of sense.”

He said that despite fears over a national shortage of protective equipment for medical staff, his wife and her colleagues had an adequate supply at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

However, there are concerns that there aren’t enough ventilators for everybody who needs one.

Dr Sudbury said: “They’ve split A&E into two teams, one dealing with coronavirus and the other doing everything else, and Helen’s on the latter so isn’t directly affected.

“Already there are frail and elderly people who will not get a ventilator and this affects anyone with a respiratory condition, so people could die of other things like an exacerbation of a chronic illness.

“Helen is properly protected, though, to the point where it’s probably more dangerous to visit the supermarket.

“I’m certainly conscious of that — I wash all our shopping and wear a heavily filtered mask when I go outside. It’s as much to protect others as myself.

“When Helen comes home from a shift she washes everything immediately and doesn’t touch anyone until she’s had a shower, which is what they’ve been advised to do.

“We’re probably at slightly higher risk as a household but it isn’t severe. We’ve got three young children but they’ll happily chat about it and understand the need to wash their hands.

“I think they’re of an age where they just accept things — they have nothing to compare it with so these times don’t seem unusual.

“I’ve explained that when my father was their age, the Second World War broke out and that was far more dangerous.”

Henley MP John Howell said: “The Government has done nothing without the agreement of its chief scientific officer, chief medical officer and their staff as well as leading virologists and epidemiologists.

“This is a Government which is driven by science, but science doesn’t simply produce one answer for a given question — there is a range of possibilities and someone has to make a decision, although this has always been based on the evidence.

“We have seen a commitment from the Government to testing but I question how this can be used as it doesn’t, in itself, stop the spread of the disease.

“It’s about knowing where the disease is and protecting the vulnerable and those who are suffering themselves. We still require the lockdown in order to contain the virus.”