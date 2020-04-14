Jeweller donates masks (and bee gifts) to NHS staff

A HENLEY jeweller has donated 100 face masks and 100 pairs of sterile gloves to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

David Rodger Sharp, who runs the shop of the same name in Duke Street, bought 300 masks in February, soon after Britain’s first cases of patients suffering from coronavirus were confirmed.

He gave 50 to Henley Town Council and another 100 to his customers before the Government ordered the closure of all “non-essential” businesses to contain the spread of covid-19.

Now he is giving most of the remainder to the doctors and nurses who are helping to fight the disease. He is also giving the staff 10 bumblebee pendants, each worth £140, from a new range.

The necklaces, which Mr Rodger Sharp designed and produced in his workshop, are made of silver and gold and 20 per cent of future sales will be donated to the National Bee Association.

He said: “No one can really imagine what it must be like working in the health service at the moment. We’ve all been impacted by the virus but for them to be worrying about personal protective equipment on top of everything else is awful.

“We’re so lucky to have the NHS and I wanted to do whatever I could to protect its workers at this troubling time. It’s hard to know how to help with all these social distancing measures but I already had the masks so it was the obvious choice.

“I know there are different grades of mask so I emailed the hospital to ask if these would be good enough and I was pleased when they said they could accept them.

“The pendants are just a small added gift to boost morale. If it just lifts even a few people’s spirits for a while it will be worth it.”

The idea was inspired by his mother Maxine Sharp, who lives in Edinburgh and loves bees. Mr Rodger Sharp said: “My mum always said that bumblebees are a symbol of community and inner strength and they were a big thing in our household growing up as she collected bee-related items.”

Like many businesses, Mr Rodger Sharp has stopped trading but he is using the time to refurbish his shop and catch up with paperwork.

He said: “Everything’s on hold so it’s a good opportunity to reorganise and clean up.

“I’ve furloughed my staff on 100 per cent of their salaries rather than 80 per cent — I’m topping up the difference as they’ve got bills to pay like everyone else.”