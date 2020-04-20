Russian exile donates £1m to hospital

A RUSSIAN billionaire who lives in Remenham has donated £1 million to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to support the staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrey Borodin, a banker who paid

£140 million for the Park Place Estate in 2011, and his wife Tatiana said they hoped the money would “contribute in a way which helps and supports” staff “now and in to the future”.

They said: “We sincerely thank the brave and selfless NHS workers for their hard work and commitment. We understand that there are thousands of NHS workers in our local community who go above and beyond in their patient care and at this time more than ever.” The money will be used to create a facility where the NHS staff can rest and access wellbeing services.

Steve McManus, chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is an incredible donation at a very challenging time and we are extremely grateful to Andrey and Tatiana for their generosity and thoughtfulness.”

Mr Borodin was chief executive and co-owner of the Bank of Moscow. He fled Russia and arrived in London in 2011 after being accused of fraud.

He feared he would not receive a fair trial in his homeland and was granted political asylum in 2013.