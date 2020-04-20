Families join nationwide applause for health workers

RESIDENTS of Henley joined millions of people across the country in the third nationwide applause for NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clap for our Carers tribute for doctors, nurses and other key workers took place at 8pm on Thursday last week and will continue at the same time every week until the crisis ends.

Chris and Gayle Baker, of Elizabeth Road, stood by their front doorstep and applauded with their daughters Sophie, 16, and Lottie, 13, Their cocker spaniel Holly, seven, joined them.

Mrs Baker said: “We really appreciate what the NHS is doing. It’s really nice to see the neighbours and to show our appreciation together.”

Neighbour Erica Brennan marked the occasion with her children Kiera, 13, and Cayden, nine, fiancé Simon Leathers and his daughter Isla, nine.

Keira said: “There’s very little we can do for the NHS. We just show whatever support we can. They are risking their lives for us and we’re very grateful.”

Mr Leathers added: “One of our neighbours works in the NHS. We can see the impact this is having every day. She’s out all day and all hours.”

Mayor Ken Arlett, who also lives in Elizabeth Road, has taken part in the tribute each week and believes more people are joining in each time.

He said: “The first night was very noisy, the second was not so noisy but a lot of people were out last Thursday. There were even fireworks. It’s very encouraging.

“We all appreciate the NHS. The staff are doing a brilliant job and I’m not sure that you or I would want to do it ourselves and spend long periods in some of those wards. People do appreciate it and this is the only way for them to show their appreciation.

“I think it will get even better now because the word has gone around. Next time I might take a pot out just to join in with the pots and pans brigade. I’m sure it’s really well received by the nurses and doctors.”

The occasion was marked in a number of ways throughout the rest of the country. Firefighters were joined in applause by construction workers and members of the public outside the Nightingale Hospital for coronavirus patients at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

Earlier in the day celebrities expressed their own gratitude in a video released by NHS England and NHS Improvement. They included Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Tom Hiddleston, Billie Eilish, Danny Dyer, Dame Julie Walters, Simon Pegg, David Walliams and Gary Barlow.