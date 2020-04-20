Check for fire risks

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
RESIDENTS are being encouraged to check their homes for fire risks.
Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service says people need to be safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
It says they should check plug sockets are not overloaded and that smoke alarms work. Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said:“It is vital that in these uncertain and unprecedented times people don’t forget about basic fire safety in the home.
“The checks we are advising will take just a few minutes to carry out and keep you and your family safe. We would also like to remind residents that Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue service is operating as normal.
“Call 999 if you need us. Many people get injured trying to fight fires. Remember, get out, stay out, leave the firefighting to us.”
