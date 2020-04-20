NHS protective equipment not good enough, says GP

A DOCTOR in Wargrave has raised doubts about the effectiveness of equipment sent out by NHS England to protect healthcare workers from coronavirus.

John Kennedy, who has been a GP for more than 30 years, was speaking after the deaths of a number of doctors and nurses from covid-19.

The surgery in Wargrave received about 300 aprons and a similar number of face masks from NHS England last month.

However, Dr Kennedy does not believe the masks provide adequate protection and in fact pose a risk to medical staff and patients.

He said: “The masks are fluid-resistant to prevent droplets from getting into the mouth but don’t have the splash protection against droplets that we should have.

“If the droplets get into mucous membranes the virus gets into the system. We didn’t have full face masks or any eye protection. You need this when you’re seeing patients.

“When we saw the kit we realised there was a problem because we were not being sent the equipment recommended by the World Health Organisation.

“Public Health England is adamant that the current kit is sufficient. Every other healthcare system in the world and the World Health Organisation recommends something else.

“Why are we so different? What’s the evidence base for making that decision? If there are good reasons, then fine. They should be able to convince us if there are.”

The Doctors’ Association UK has begun collecting anonymous reports from its network of frontline medics about continuing shortages of personal protective equipment.

It says 72 per cent of doctors cannot get hold of an FFP3 mask when they need one, 77 per cent report shortages of long-sleeved gowns and 43 per cent cannot always use a visor or goggles when they need them.

This is based on 500 reports so far from 193 hospital trusts and GP practices.

Dr Kennedy accepted demand for personal protective equipment had skyrocketed and this could result in the equipment taking longer to reach the frontline.

“The logistics of getting the stock out is very complicated,” he said. “This is not just one GP practice in the country wanting protection.

“Lots of members of the public are also buying this protection and go on the sites where we would normally buy it and gobble it up before we or anyone in social services can get it.

“The virus has increased demand a thousand-fold — that’s the order of magnitude. There are more than 3,500 GP practices in England, so that’s a very different scenario than just trying to get the equipment out to a few hundred hospitals.

“Patients coming in should be given a mask too because if they’re coughing and spraying droplets everywhere that’s also not a good idea. We do not want them spreading droplets and virus to us.

“Equally, we do not want to be spreading virus to them. In a way that doubles the equipment usage because every time you see patients you should change your equipment and dispose of it properly in clinical waste. Every practice in the country is in the same boat. If we are changing our equipment all the time we would bomb through it in two days, so it’s better not to do this and have some rather than none.”

Some of the staff at the Wargrave surgery, which comprises about 35 healthcare professionals, went into isolation because of fears they may have contracted the virus.

A partner began working from home because members of his family had symptoms and another worker recently returned following a two-week isolation. Two members of staff have also been off sick.

Dr Kennedy said: “Is the average health worker at risk? Definitely, because we’re seeing far more people than the average member of the population is right now.

“There’s good evidence internationally that anywhere between 10 and 40 per cent of people are shedding virus when they have no symptoms or very minimal symptoms, which is a risk when patients come to visit.

“The issue is that if we go off ill without testing, we’re off for two weeks and we know that’s denuding the frontline.

“A significant part of being a GP is recognising there’s a risk for us in contracting an illness from patients. There has always been an element of being in harm’s way.”

Dr Kennedy, who was expecting another delivery of protective equipment last week, also praised the health service and the public for their overall response to the crisis.

“I think the NHS and society has made monumental efforts over the last few weeks,” he said. “I have never seen change on a scale that is anything like what I’m seeing at the moment. What is going on is phenomenal.

“This is not a once-in-a-generation challenge. This is a once-a-hundred-years challenge. I’m amazed by the way the NHS and my colleagues are stepping up to it.”

Meanwhile, staff at the surgery claim they are doing all they can to protect themselves and patients from contracting the virus.

Patients are asked to only visit when necessary and footfall has been reduced by moving over to a telephone consultation system.

The surgery admits that there have been difficulties in ensuring social distancing on the premises. There will now be a member of staff in protective equipment waiting at the front entrance.

They will take any samples and bring items, such as prescriptions, dispensed medications and letters, to visitors. If patients have an appointment, they will be screened with a set of questions and a temperature check before they enter the building.

Compared to the same time last year, demand for particular items, such as inhalers, has quadrupled and the total number of dispensed items has almost tripled.

A spokesman for the surgery said: “Our dispensary, local pharmacies and the medicines supply chain have coped amazingly well with this explosion of demand.

“Patients have been very understanding of the demands on the service. We have a number of extra staff now in dispensary and response times are better than ever.”

The surgery is being supported by local volunteer drivers, who have been able to assist with the collection and delivery of medicines for elderly and vulnerable residents.

• The Hart Surgery in Henley has not had a delivery of any personal protective equipment, including surgical masks with visors, gowns and gloves, from NHS England in the last three weeks. It is having to use up its reserves and items donated by private company.