Shopper criticises store over protection

A WOMAN has criticised the Waitrose store in Henley over the protection of customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Veronica Carlton and her husband Ian have shopped at the Bell Street branch since they moved to the town from Hertfordshire six years ago.

They are both retired and Mrs Carlton, who is 71, says they are currently taking extra precautions to stay healthy, such as wearing gloves and face masks when outside.

The couple, who live in Station Road, walked to Waitrose store on Thursday, April 2 and Mr Carlton went in to do the shopping as his wife waited outside as she didn’t want to be too close to other people.

Mrs Carlton: “We are being extremely careful and we still have to dodge lots of people when we go out for a walk. When we arrived at Waitrose there were two security men sitting on the benches and we asked if we could sanitise the trolley.

“Someone from customer services said they had all been wiped down regularly but we wanted to be sure and he eventually gave us a wipe. There were still no screens up at the tills and there were no social distancing measures in the shop. Ian uses the self-service checkouts because we think those are much safer. As he left the shop with the trolley, there was still no sign of the trolleys being cleaned.”

Mrs Carlton says she and her husband are both “perfectly fit” under normal circumstances but she considers herself to be at risk of infection due to her age.

As they have no children and no other family who live locally, she would prefer to have her food delivered but has found it impossible to book an online delivery slot through Waitrose.

She says her husband now goes to the Tesco supermarket as she is more convinced by the measures the store has taken.

Mrs Carlton said: “I am shocked that a company like Waitrose would be like this. I am registered to receive emails from Sainsbury’s and Tesco and the chief executives have been sending out messages that have been very encouraging, but there has been nothing like that from Waitrose.

“They are certainly not doing enough to protect their staff or their customers. What really surprises me is that you can just walk about unhindered down the aisles with nobody saying ‘keep your distance’. I don’t know what the other supermarkets are doing but based on what Ian was saying it was impossible to keep your distance because people were just leaning over to reach things.”

A Waitrose spokesman said: “We have a number of measures in place across our shops to protect our customers and partners. This includes all trolleys being sanitised after each use, ready for customers entering the shop. We have a dedicated marshal in place to ensure all used trolleys are taken to a separate area to be sanitised, and we’re investigating what happened in this instance.

“We also have protective screens on all of our open checkouts and floor signage to ensure customers keep 2m apart when queuing. In addition, we’ve been limiting the number of customers in the shop at any one time and issuing regular tannoy messages and have signage up reminding customers to observe social distancing measures.”