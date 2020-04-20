Support plea

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
Monday, 20 April 2020
READING East MP Matt Rodda has launched a petition demanding that Britain’s self-employed workers are fully covered by the Government’s income protection scheme.
He said: “Small businesses are the bedrock of the local economy. Many local residents are self-employed and they deserve to be treated fairly by the Government at the is difficult time.
“Small businesses and self-employed people need urgent help to support them and their families.”
20 April 2020
POLL: Have your say