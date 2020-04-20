Monday, 20 April 2020

GPs on call

DOCTORS’ surgeries in the Henley area stayed open for telephone appointments on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Health chiefs wanted to alleviate pressure on the system because the holiday weekend was expected to be particularly busy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone with symptoms not related to covid-19 could call their GP for a consultation and in some cases, they were invited to attend face-to-face appointments.

