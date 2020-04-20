Take care on farmland

JOHN HOWELL has called on walkers and cyclists to show more consideration when using footpaths and bridleways during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Henley MP said some people were using paths crossing farmland but without thinking there may be livestock in the fields.

He said: “Gates are being left open and in some instances used tissues

discarded. Gloves can be used should people be concerned of hygiene issues.

“If people use tissues to open gates they really should take them home with them rather than leaving them not only as an eyesore but also as a potential hazard for others.

“I understand the various concerns that people have but am asking walkers and cyclists to be aware of the needs of farmers too. It is lambing season so many farmers are under particular pressure.

“At a time when we are seeing so much goodwill among communities, I am sure that, if walkers and cyclists were aware of the issues, they would play their part in helping.”

Mr Howell has written to Natural England and Defra to raise his concerns.