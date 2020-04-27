Rulebreakers issued fines

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A TOTAL of 219 fines have been issued by police in the Thames Valley for breaching the lockdown measures.
They have been issued with a £60 fixed penalty notice, reduced to £30 if paid promptly. Persistent offenders are fined £120.
Police have also made 16 arrests.
