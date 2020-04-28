‘Crisis will cost councils £100m this year alone’

THE coronavirus crisis could cost Oxfordshire’s councils £100 million in this year alone.

The leaders of the county’s six authorities, including Sue Cooper, of South Oxfordshire District Council. and Ian Hudspeth, of Oxfordshire County Council, have written a joint letter to the county’s MPs expressing their concern about the effect of the pandemic.

They warn that a shortfall in funding will put further pressure on services and could make the councils “financially unsustainable”.

The letter reads: “We welcome the actions taken nationally to support the country through the coronavirus outbreak and that a proportion of this funding has been made available to local government and wider public services.

“However, across a number of areas, from car parks to social care, business support to waste collection and disposal, the financial cost to the public purse of coronavirus will significantly outstrip the currently available funding. We urge your help and support in ensuring that there is continuing and further funding to local government to meet our remaining expected significant shortfall as a result of our additional costs and lost income.

“Without this support, authorities across Oxfordshire will become financially unsustainable with depleted or no reserves and, for some, the ability to set a legal budget for 2021/22 being unlikely.”

Nearly £15million in additional funding has been made available to councils across the county but only £330,000 of this has gone to the district and city councils.

The letter continues: “We welcome the announcement on April 18 of an extra £1.6billion funding to local government in England and look forward to seeing the allocations as soon as possible.

“Looking across our services, supplier spend and income streams, we currently anticipate that the negative financial impact of the virus in the 2020/21 financial year will be close to £100 million in Oxfordshire, with expected knock-on impacts in future years.”

The council leaders say they have had to make “rapid adjustments” to support social distancing, help staff who cannot work because of the virus and develop remote working opportunities.

While a number of council services, such as leisure facilities and libraries, are closed, the demand in other areas remains high.

The letter adds: “As the premises continue to need maintaining, and in a number of cases the services are run by private companies, this is of course not cost-free.

“As is the case for most councils these days, we are not fully funded by government grants or income from taxes but from revenue generating activities — from car parking, fees and charges, income from rents and services we provide, which fund many of our services.

“These income streams have all been severely damaged by the coronavirus restrictions and impact on the local economy. For some councils in Oxfordshire, the losses faced in income are of greater financial impact than the additional costs being incurred.”

The letter, which is also signed by the leaders of West Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse and Cherwell district councils and Oxford City Council, been sent to Henley MP John Howell, Witney MP Robert Courts, Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, Oxford MPs Anneliese Dodds and Layla Moran and Wantage MP David Johnston.