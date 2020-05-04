Monday, 04 May 2020

Hospital in new triage scheme

A SCHEME which allows some patients with suspected covid-19 symptoms to be monitored and managed at home has been launched by the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The hospital is believed to be one of the first places in the country to use the triage pathway following successful trials in coronavirus hot spots in northern Italy.

The system is designed to free up the demands on the hospital staff and beds.

Patients who arrive at the emergency department with breathing difficulties undergo routine tests of their heart, blood pressure, oxygen levels and respiratory rates as usual.

Doctors then decide whether the patient needs to be admitted or is suitable to be sent home with a pulse oximeter that will monitor their oxygen levels.

For about five days, clinicians will then be in daily phone contact with the patients to check on their condition.

If at any time a patient’s oxygen readings cause concern they can be called back into the hospital for observation or treatment.

For more information, visit https://ticc19.com

