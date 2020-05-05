Masks free from a tree

A WOMAN from Henley has made more than 600 masks for fellow residents free of charge.

Sally Meadows makes the masks from unused curtain fabric and leaves them outside the front of her home at 24 Vicarage Road for people to take.

But now she has almost run out of material and is appealing for more so she can continue her good work.

Mrs Meadows, who is retired, began making the masks after reading that wearing one is a good idea to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

She said: “Covering your face with a piece of fabric means that if you cough or sneeze, you can decrease the chances of passing on covid-19. I realised there was a shortage of masks and it made sense for those who are healthy and out shopping to put a mask on. Some people feel very vulnerable and by having a mask it makes them feel a bit safer.”

Each mask takes Mrs Meadows 20 minutes to make. It has two parts with three pleats in them which she stitches together and then attaches ear loops made from a cotton jersey so they stretch.

She hangs them on a tree at the end of her drive for people to help themselves.

“They go quicker than I can put them out,” said Mrs Meadows. “I’ve had some lovely cards and messages. The first time I had a little note with a little smiley face and a heart, which was lovely. People can’t quite get their head round the fact they are free.”

But she added: “I have used 45m of fabric and I’m running low and need some more. Lots of people have a bit of fabric sitting about from cushions or curtains or something they have made. It must be new and clean.

“I put a label in the masks to make sure people sterilise them and that they are dry after each use. I will keep going until everyone in Henley has one.”

If you can donate fabric, please leave it in a box in Mrs Meadows’ porch. You can also make a voluntary donation and all the money will go to the NHS and Centrepoint, a charity which supports homeless young people.