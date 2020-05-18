Monday, 18 May 2020

Don't miss treatment

DOCTORS in Oxfordshire are urging people to get medical advice if they are worried about having cancer symptoms.

A recent survey suggested that catching coronavirus or giving it to their family were among the top reasons that people would not come forward when they felt unwell along with the fear that they could be a burden to the health service.

But the NHS says patients can get cancer checks and have treatment safely without a delay.

Dr Kiren Collison, a GP and clinical chairman of Oxfordshire Clincial Commissioning Group, said: “We strongly encourage anyone with concerns or worries about their health to contact their GP for advice.

“We will be able to reassure you or, if necessary, get you to see a specialist quickly and safely. It is important to remember that the sooner cancer symptoms are picked up and treated, the better.”

