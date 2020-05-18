Monday, 18 May 2020

New health helpline

A MENTAL health helpline for people in Oxfordshire has been launched.

This is aimed at people needing mental health advice during the coronavirus pandemic and it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People can call when they need support from mental health professionals for conditions and symptoms such as anxiety, low mood, stress, confusion, worry, difficulty with relationships, frequent crying, feelings of helplessness, hallucinations or hearing voices.

The helpline has been launched by the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs local mental health services.

Rob Bale, clinical director for mental health, said: “Our trained mental health advisers will be able to make sure people get the care that is right for them.”

The number for adults is 01865 904997. For children and young people, the number is 01865 904998.

