Pets suffer

£3.7m fund to mitigate ugly rail gantries
CAMPAIGNERS in the Goring area hope to claim a ... [more]
Monday, 25 May 2020
THE RSPCA says it has dealt with 173 incidents in Oxfordshire since start of coronavirus lockdown.
One case involved a cat belonging to frontline NHS worker in Oxford found with a nasty wound.
The animal received the treatment before being reunited with his owner who was found thanks to the cat having a microchip.
The charity says it has dealt with more 21,000 animal incidents natiowide, an average of 660 a day,
25 May 2020
More News:
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
POLL: Have your say