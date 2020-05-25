Triage only

OPTICIANS have had to cancel all routine appointments due to the coronavirus crisis.

They can only carry out emergency work if they have adequate protection.

Catalina Borneo, an optometrist and partner at Frost Borneo, in Hart Street, Henley, said she was referring emergencies to the specialist eye casualty department at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

She said: “Not many practices can help in emergencies because PPE is so hard to come by.

“We’re operating a telephone triage service and can still deal with things like broken glasses and contact lens orders so we’re reasonably busy.”