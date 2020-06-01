Advisors expect big rise in help requests

THE manager of Citizens Advice Henley is concerned that his volunteers will be overwhelmed by a “tsunami” of enquiries once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Andy Jones said calls to the service increased by about 50 per cent immediately after the Government introduced the lockdown in March.

Almost all the calls were about the new rules and how they affected employment or benefits. Some people also sought relationship or housing advice or information about Universal Credit.

The Henley bureau has about 50 volunteers who normally work at its Market Place office on a rota basis but this has closed during the lockdown so they are providing advice by telephone from home instead.

Mr Jones said the number of calls had now fallen but he expected it to go back up.

He said: “We’ve been through a real roller coaster over the last few weeks. It’s now generally fairly quiet but we don’t know how it’s going to play out. Bailiffs are on furlough, there are no court cases and councils are not chasing council tax. Everything is on hold.

“I’m just worried about what’s coming when restrictions start getting lifted and I think we’re going to be swamped. We’re going to have to help everybody and it’s going to be a tough time.”

The Henley office will not necessarily re-open straight away once the lockdown is lifted.

Mr Jones said: “We will re-open when it is safe to do so and we’re confident we will meet the social distancing measures that are required.

“We know that’s a problem because we have a very small office and can’t put a 70-year-old in a room to advise a client, who typically has health issues, in a manner that puts both their lives at risk.

“But we would like to

re-open as soon as possible. There’s no question that a proportion of our clients more typically prefer meeting face to face and 99 per cent of my volunteers would love to get back in the office.

“It’s more difficult now but we are learning how to do things remotely like helping clients with forms. We have not been doing Zoom calls, it’s more about emailing.”

For advice, call 0300 330 9042.