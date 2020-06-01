Pubs introduce safety measures before serving again

A PUB chain has unveiled the measures it will be taking as it waits for the Government to give the go-ahead for re-opening.

Wetherspoons, which owns the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, Henley, hopes to welcome customers back to its 875 pubs in July.

Pubs across the country have been unable to trade since the end of March when Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential services to close.

He has suggested that certain businesses may be allowed to

re-open on July 4 if the spread of the coronavirus is contained to an acceptable level.

Wetherspoons says it is investing £11 million to ensure it is safe for customers and staff to return. The pubs will be offering a smaller food menu than normal.

Staff will be provided with face masks, gloves and protective eyewear but can decide whether or not they want to wear them, subject to government guidelines.

There will be an average 10 hand sanitiser dispensers around each pub, including at the entrance for customers and staff to use. Wetherspoons says each site will have a separate door for entering and exit.

Customers will be encouraged to order using the mobile app, or use contactless payment at the bar to minimise interaction.

A spokesman said: “Each pub will have a member of staff working full time — two or more staff per pub to cover all opening hours — to sanitise all the contact points during opening hours.

“These will include door handles, allergen information screens, card payment machines and hand rails. Staff will hand over all drinks holding the base of the glass and when ordered by the app these will be delivered to the table on a tray and placed on the table using the base of the glass.”

Outdoor seating areas will be provided in the gardens, while tables indoors will be separated by screens.

Floor stickers and barriers will be used to mark out the entry and exit points and there will be information providing guidance to customers as they enter the pub.