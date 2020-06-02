Gown and out for volunteers

VOLUNTEERS making surgical gowns to help doctors and nurses during the coronavirus outbreak have far exceeded their target.

The group of about 100 made more than 5,000 of the protective garments at their temporary “factory” in the riverside pavilion at Phyllis Court Club in Henley

Most went to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading but others have gone to the Bell and Hart surgeries in Henley and their counterparts in Sonning Common, Nettlebed and Benson.

The team hit their target of 3,500 more than two weeks ago but decided to keep going a for a few more days as they still had free of use of the building.

Organiser Kristie Shemilt, who runs the blazer firm Collier & Robinson at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, ordered the extra material from a specialist supplier in Yorkshire

She received a £27,000 contribution from the Royal Berks’ League of Friends group. The hospital has given the gowns to all staff whether they are treating coronavirus patients or working in other departments. They can be washed up to 50 times in a hot cycle.

Angella Hindle, facilities manager at the Royal Berks, visited the volunteers on their final day of production to thank them.

She said: “The speed at which the gowns have been turned around is amazing, as is the background work in getting this achieved.

“No words can describe how I feel about the huge generosity you have shown and what I do say will not be a sufficient expression of thanks and gratitude for your dedication — but thank-you to all of you for everything that you have done.”

Mrs Shemilt previously raised more than £17,000 through a crowdfunding campaign which paid for her team to make about 1,250 pairs of scrubs and 800 laundry bags from home.

She hopes to continue the scheme in some form as the hospital is still struggling to meet demand through conventional suppliers.

However, she is yet to decide how this would work as the lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed.

Soon her own business will be allowed to re-open and many of the volunteers will return to their jobs.

Mrs Shemilt said: “We need to work out whether funding is available or whether we can get more donations, for example. Some of our volunteers have said they won’t accept the token payment that was offered so that could be reinvested into buying more fabric.

“The hospital does want more gowns as long as we’re able to continue making them to a high enough specification. There’s also a need for theatre caps and more laundry bags.

“I never doubted that we would hit our initial target but at the same time I hadn’t expected to make more than 5,000.

“The team just got faster and faster as they become more experienced — for example, one lady who started by making about 20 per shift was at about 40 by the end.

“Lots of volunteers were very emotional when we finished and there were some tears during Angella’s speech when we were reminded of how important it was and how it was helping people.

“It was also a great experience socially — the volunteers came from a wide range of professions, ages and backgrounds and some said they would have become completely isolated without it. It was a reason to get out of the house and a real lifesaver.”

Mrs Shemilt was also presented with a bouquet of flowers from the Hart Surgery off York Road, whose staff worked shifts for the scheme when they weren’t on duty.

They helped to check fellow volunteers’ temperatures and offered first aid.

Dr Philip Unwin, senior GP partner at the surgery, said: “This was a fantastic gesture and the really nice thing is that the gowns are beautifully made.

“They are even better than the ones which the NHS issues, which is very useful as the weather continues to warm up.

“Many people talk about doing things to help but it takes real initiative to get up and actually do it, so we are very thankful to Kristie and her team for everything they have done for us.”