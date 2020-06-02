Teenage girls walk marathon distance in aid of NHS virus appeal

A TEENAGER completed a walking marathon and raised more than £1,500 for the NHS.

Lily Macaulay-Hick, of Hamilton Avenue, Henley, walked 26.2 miles from Cranford House School, near Mouslford, where she a pupil, around various villages and then back to the school.

She was accompanied by her friend Charlotte Burdess, who is in the year below. The walk took nearly 14 hours after a 7am start.

Lily, 16, said: “The school has been sending out different fundraising challenges every day and we thought it be a good idea to come up with one of our own.

“Charlotte came up with the idea of walking a marathon and I love walking and being outdoors.

“I do a lot of walking anyway and I have done my bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards and will be working towards my gold in September. I was quite excited on the morning and the weather was good.

“We were both in very high spirits and we encouraged each other to keep going.

“Physically it was a challenge but I was confident that I would get through it.

“We had a lot of people who came to cheer us on and some people even cycled alongside us.” Lily’s parents, David and Belinda, were at the school gates along with some of her teachers to wish her good luck at the start of the challenge.

The girls had a series of checkpoints along the way as they walked through Goring, Woodcote, Stoke Row, Ipsden, Wallingford and Cholsey.

They entertained each other en route by playing I Spy and listening to music. When they got back to school they were greeted by school chef Paul Bennett, whose team have been preparing meals for healthcare staff during the coronavirus pandemic and inspired the girls’ challenge.

Lily said: “Our amazing catering team are making meals for the NHS staff and we wanted to do our bit to sponsor them and say a massive thank-you for all they have done.”

She became friends with 14-year-old Charlotte, from Yattendon, when they were on a school ski trip together in February.

Lily said: “I was the only one who went from my year group so I ended up spending a lot of time with the younger year group.

“We shared a room and got to know each other. I think we just clicked. We are both quite determined people. I will probably come up with some more challenges for the summer holidays.”

Lily, who has been a member of Henley Army Cadets since she was 13 and rows for Thames Scullers, spent two weeks in Morocco last summer as part of a school trip organised through World Challenge.

She says the time she spent trekking enhanced her passion for the outdoors and persistence when it comes to long walks.

She said: “We also did some community projects while we were out there. We helped to build bike racks for the local school and went on a five-day hike through the mountains.

“I did about 35km in Morocco — we walked for about eight hours in one day — and we have also done quite a lot of walks with cadets for the Poppy Appeal.”

To make a donation, visit Lily’s online fundraising page, shorturl.at/ctvH4