Pupils experience degrees of separation as schools return

SCHOOLS in the Henley area have re-opened for some pupils after the Government eased the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Children in nurseries, reception and years 1 and year 6 started lessons on Monday where their schools asked them to return and their parents agreed.

About 68 pupils attended Rupert House School in Henley to resume their summer term.

Their arrivals were staggered to ensure parents and teachers did not interact in large numbers and maintained 2m social distancing.

The children of key workers and in year 6 arrived first and all pupils entered the school via its main door in Bell Street, side doors in Bell Lane or outdoor pitch off Finlay Drive.

Phyllis Court Club allowed parents to use its visitor car park to drop off their children.

The pupils then went to their classrooms, had a chat with their teachers about the new arrangements and took part in a video assembly delivered by headteacher Clare Lynas.

Afterwards, they took part in lessons within “bubbles” of no more than 15 children that were supervised by a teacher and teaching assistant.

They were told to maintain social distancing where possible and remain separate from the other bubbles.

Parts of the playground were cordoned off and each bubble was allowed to play in its own section while being supervised.

The children ate lunch in their bubbles and their parents had been asked to provide them with snacks.

When the pupils had gone home, the playground equipment was sanitised in order for the bubbles to play with a different piece the following day.

Mrs Lynas said: “It went remarkably smoothly. The drop-off seemed to work very well and Phyllis Court was exceptionally kind. I don’t think the day would have worked if we had tried to get everyone in through the front door.

“The pupils are delighted to see their friends and they have such big smiles. I thought they might be worried about the new regulations and having to stand 2m apart. One or two looked faintly surprised to begin with but they are so pleased to see their friends.”

Some teachers working from home were able to provide the pupils in school with lessons via Zoom to ensure they still received tuition in subjects such as music.

Mrs Lynas said: “The Government’s guidelines stipulate that they need to be taught in bubbles with a teacher and teaching assistant and that makes it difficult to provide the breadth of education we would normally provide.

“But it’s lovely at the moment so they can take their lessons outside in the garden. It’s absolutely lovely to see the smiles on their little faces as they come through. To have effectively half the school in has been great and it’s nice to see colleagues as well.” About 100 children in other year groups are still learning from home.

At Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, Henley, 17 pupils, including six in year 6, returned on Monday.

The school has remained open throughout the lockdown for about 12 pupils who are vulnerable or whose parents are key workers.

It is planning a phased return of children in year 1 and reception.

Headteacher Tim Hoskins said: “Staff are fully aware of all the risk assessments and settled back in very quickly. Some parents have decided not to bring their children back in.”

The school has introduced measures to ensure the children maintain good hygiene such as asking them to wash their hands eight times throughout the day.

The pupils must also queue on the steps at the entrance and wait for their teachers to let them in while they maintain a 2m gap from each other.

Staggered start and pick-up times have been introduced. Key workers and vulnerable children come in at 9am and leave at 3pm and year 6 pupils arrive from 9.10am and leave at 3.10pm.

Each classroom contains a maximum of 15 desks and extra chairs have been removed to ensure the children sit 2m from each other.

The teachers have also allocated the children spaces to play during break times and they are only allowed to do this in their bubbles of up to 15 who are supervised by a teacher and teaching assistant.

Mr Hoskins said: “The children love being back. They’re always nervous and struggle a bit at first to observe the rules but by the end of the day they are relieved to have been in school and really enjoyed it.

“Children are relieved to see each other and have been sitting around on the field, chatting 2m apart. I think the teachers enjoy it too.”

Head girl Maggie Mattingly, 11, said: “It’s very different but it’s fun and it’s nice being outside at lunch. It’s really nice seeing everybody in person because we’ve only been FaceTiming.” Poppy Feeney, 11, who is in year 6, celebrated her birthday at the school on Tuesday.

She said: “It’s very fun being back and seeing everybody again.”

Watlington Primary School welcomed back 35 children from reception, year 1 and year 6 on Monday. From next week its nursery will also re-open.

At the moment each class is split in half so one group can attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The school is also open to vulnerable children and pupils whose parents are key workers and all the children have staggered arrival times.

Headteacher Yvonne Hammerton-Jackson said: “We are delighted to see the pupils and Monday was a really happy day, which is the best I can say.

“The staff are really enjoying having the children back. They had a really good day. It was relaxed and good fun.

“Parents have been really positive and keen on what we’re doing and they’re really happy for the children to come back.”

“The children really enjoyed seeing each other rather than just being on a screen.”

Mrs Hammerton-Jackson said the arrivals system worked well, adding: “They picked it up really easily and there are different entrances so there’s little crossover.

“We are having to quietly guide them about their actions all the time. I think Monday morning was weird for them but as the day went on it became a new type of normal and they are getting used to it.

“We’re not putting the emphasis on the curriculum. It’s about them familiarising themselves with being back in the classroom.”