Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
RESIDENTS of Sonning Common sang and played ... [more]
Monday, 08 June 2020
THE Hart Surgery in Henley is urging patients not to visit unless they have booked an appointment.
It says an increasing number of people are ignoring the “no entry” sign at the entrance to the surgery.
Visitors must have an appointment and will be turned away if they do not.
The surgery said: “This is for your own safety, the safety of other patients who have been invited down and for the safety of our staff. We appreciate your co-operation and understanding.”
08 June 2020
More News:
Neighbours on song for 10th and final carers tribute
RESIDENTS of Sonning Common sang and played ... [more]
Youthful squad prepare to test skills in higher league
WARGRAVE is set to play Home Counties Premier ... [more]
Police refuse to evict travellers from village recreation ground
POLICE have been criticised for refusing to evict ... [more]
POLL: Have your say