Monday, 08 June 2020

Stay away

THE Hart Surgery in Henley is urging patients not to visit unless they have booked an appointment.

It says an increasing number of people are ignoring the “no entry” sign at the entrance to the surgery.

Visitors must have an appointment and will be turned away if they do not.

The surgery said: “This is for your own safety, the safety of other patients who have been invited down and for the safety of our staff. We appreciate your co-operation and understanding.”

