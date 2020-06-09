Film-maker to cheer up residents of care homes

A TELEVISION journalist is to help produce films to entertain residents in Henley’s care homes in memory of her father.

Sophie Van Brugen wanted to help those who may feel isolated or trapped because of the coronavirus pandemic after her father Michael was cared for at the Chiltern Court Care Centre.

Mr Van Brugen stayed at the home off York Road for five weeks last year before moving into an annexe at his daughter’s home in Shiplake. He died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading in January, aged 85.

Mrs Van Brugen is now working with the Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group to produce the films.

These will be personalised for each care home with an introduction by Mayor Ken Arlett and the group is looking for Henley’s most talented residents to star in the films.

Mrs Van Brugen, who works for the BBC, is looking for adults and children who can film a short act, whether singing, dancing, a comedy or magic act, or even some drama, and hopes to have a variety to showcase.

She said: “I went into lockdown 10 days before everyone else because my mum Susan is in the high risk category and we took the decision as a family.

“My father had passed away only six weeks before. He had spent a short time in Chilterns Court while I was waiting for an annexe to be adapted for him. He had a stroke last summer and was in a wheelchair.

“In that time I got to meet the other residents and staff who I would chat to.”

Mrs Van Brugen initially floated the idea of helping care homes on the Henley Recommendations Facebook page and considered letter writing and a pen pals scheme but decided against these. She then emailed the mutual aid group.

“I said ‘what about a video?’ because I do producing and filming,” she said.

“One of my first thoughts was ‘how lucky we are to have a garden’ and the fact we have the luxury and the ability to walk.

“I thought about all the people in their wheelchairs — I met a lot of people who were reliant on someone else.

“I didn’t want to go it alone because the mutual aid group are brilliant and have got so many people out and about in the community. It makes you proud to live in an area like this where people value each other.

“They got in touch with the Mayor and got him to do an introduction for each care home in the area.

“We thought it might be quite nice for people to show off their talents. It can be anything to brighten someone’s day.

“I will produce it and put it together and make digital copies.”

The film will be set to music and can then be shown to residents on TVs, laptops and mobile phones.

Mrs Van Brugen says she hopes some filming could take place at beauty spots, such as Henley Bridge or along the river.

“It might be places that are significant for them and remind them of the area that they live in,” she said.

She is also appealing to gardeners to provide any surplus cut flowers from their gardens so that residents can have fresh flowers in their rooms which she will deliver.

Many could be confined to their rooms for most of the day because of the virus.

Mrs Van Brugen said: “From the research that we have done and the experts we spoke to, anything that’s tactile and has a scent can sometimes trigger memories.”

She said her father loved flowers, especially roses, adding: “I’ve got lots of them that were his and I have planted in my garden. I always have a photo of my dad on a table with cut flowers.”

Mrs Van Brugen, who has two children, Rufus, eight, and Miles, five, said the project would be a fitting tribute to her father.

She said: “He and I were very, very close and he would have wanted me to do something like this. He loved cheering people up.

“The boys were very close to him and he adored them and they adored him.

“He was just the most wonderful man and such a great member of the community. He used to work for Citizens Advice and was on the South Oxfordshire District Council planning committee.

“He was always helping other people and everybody loved him. I never heard him say a bad word about anyone and nobody had a bad word to say about him.

“It has certainly inspired me to want to do work with care homes in the longer term, to make sure people have that stimulation because the smallest of things can certainly brighten people’s day.

“We take so much for granted and the virus has made us slow down.

“These moments are so precious. I would give anything to give my dad another hug.”

For more information, visit www.henleymutualaid.org.uk/

in-the-community