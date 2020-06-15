Teachers doing good job, says registrar

A SCHOOL registrar from Wargrave says teachers excelled during the coronavirus lockdown following the return of some pupils.

Heidi Leigh, who works at Claires Court in Maidenhead, thanked staff for their hard work and commitment during the crisis.

She said she missed them all during the school’s closure and is glad they are now teaching reception, year 1 and year 6 children whose parents agreed to their return.

The school is also welcoming back pupils whose parents are key workers.

Mrs Leigh says the staff adapted to the challenge of remote teaching and continued to provide a quality education using technology.

She said: “We’ve been working together and the children have enjoyed the challenges we have set them. The teachers are having to work even harder to make their teaching even more engaging because they’re not together.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed at what has been possible. We were working all over Easter after the lockdown was announced ready for the summer term and we came back even bigger and better.

“I’m just very proud to be the registrar of Claires Court and part of our community. It’s heart-warming to have all stuck together at this time, just as the country has.”

Mrs Leigh said the interaction between the staff and their students was what they were looking forward to most once lockdown ends.

She said: “That’s what they miss because every teacher feeds off live interaction with the children.”

Among the activities was a virtual talk by broadcaster Charlie Webster, who spoke to year 6 girls about overcoming challenges and the importance of mental health.

She was put into a medically induced coma in Brazil after contracting a rare form of malaria while visiting the country to cover the Olympics in 2016. Health professionals described her recovery as a “miracle”.

The children said her talk was inspirational.

Webster said: “I loved talking to the girls. The questions they asked me were so considered and thought-provoking. We had an honest and open conversation which I think is so important for young people right now.

“It’s key that we show that it’s okay to speak about how we feel and actually a very important part of looking after our mental health as well as our physical.”

The school has donated protective glasses and gloves to local surgeries and care homes and head of outdoor education Paul Robson is volunteering as a community first responder.